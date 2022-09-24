Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,359 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

NYSE:LMT opened at $413.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

