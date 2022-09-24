The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

