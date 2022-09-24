McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

