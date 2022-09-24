Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 585,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 375,955 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $52.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

