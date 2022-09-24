Activest Wealth Management Acquires 538 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $339.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.