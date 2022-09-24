Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $293.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

