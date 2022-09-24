McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,019 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.66 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

