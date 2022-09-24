Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

