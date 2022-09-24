Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $241.06 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

