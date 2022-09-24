Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,590 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

CRWD stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

