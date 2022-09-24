Shawn Henry Sells 8,823 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

