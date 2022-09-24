Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 97 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average of $200.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

