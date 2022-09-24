EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

