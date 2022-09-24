The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

