HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,084 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 43,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE GS opened at $301.97 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.08 and a 200-day moving average of $320.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.