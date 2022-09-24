HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

