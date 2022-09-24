Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $293.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $290.24 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.35 and a 200-day moving average of $340.30. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

