HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.