HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

