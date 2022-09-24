HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.32 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.