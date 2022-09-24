Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 85,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

