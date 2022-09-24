Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 1,559 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in eBay were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in eBay by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,287 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

