Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $133,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Newmont were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

