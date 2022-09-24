HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,395 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMY opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

