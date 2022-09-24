Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 50 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $230.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

