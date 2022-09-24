Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $144,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EMR opened at $73.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.