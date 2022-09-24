American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Express were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.1% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

