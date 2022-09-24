Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.86. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

