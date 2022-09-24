IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 16,347 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

