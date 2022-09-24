Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

MRK stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

