Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.