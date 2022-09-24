Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 2.0 %

ETR opened at $111.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

