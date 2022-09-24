IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,627 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in DexCom by 297.9% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in DexCom by 160.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 962.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

