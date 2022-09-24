IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,687 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.