Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 91,044 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.64 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $453.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,048 shares of company stock worth $101,158,042 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

