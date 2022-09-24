Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,217.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

