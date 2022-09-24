Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 234 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $4,231,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.44 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

