FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $430.45, but opened at $410.78. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $401.17, with a volume of 1,694 shares.

The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.07). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,052,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.41 and a 200 day moving average of $409.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

