Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $546,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

