Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE F opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

