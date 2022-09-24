Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 3.6 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC stock opened at $478.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.27.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

