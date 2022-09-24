Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,352 shares.The stock last traded at $29.72 and had previously closed at $29.14.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $493.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

