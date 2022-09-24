Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.13 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

