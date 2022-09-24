PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.