1,275 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $231.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

