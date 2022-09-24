NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

