Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $122.39 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.52.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

