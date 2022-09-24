Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

Shares of NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.08. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

