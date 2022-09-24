TheStreet Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to C+

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

