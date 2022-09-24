RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.